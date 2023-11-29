Ossiam Buys 6,553 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 402.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $3,864,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,942,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,340,763.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $42,211,168 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE K traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.94. 112,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $74.72.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

