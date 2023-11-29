Ossiam Cuts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,080 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $2.85 on Wednesday, hitting $175.02. 27,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,602. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.93. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVB. Wedbush began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.