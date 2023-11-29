Ossiam Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ossiam trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,881 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 611.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 17.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 30.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $357,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.0 %

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.08. The stock had a trading volume of 171,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,994. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.11. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

