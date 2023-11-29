Ossiam Grows Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 3,027.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,823 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Seagen by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGEN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a report on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total value of $371,511.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,646,329.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total value of $371,511.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,646,329.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,887 shares of company stock worth $7,743,710 in the last ninety days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $214.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,092. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $217.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.66 and its 200 day moving average is $202.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.