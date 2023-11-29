Ossiam Has $4.86 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ossiam decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 67,715 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $334.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.05 and a 200 day moving average of $311.33. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $335.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

