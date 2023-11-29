Ossiam Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of QRVO traded up $3.29 on Wednesday, reaching $96.80. 69,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,438. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.07. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

View Our Latest Report on QRVO

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.