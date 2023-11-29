Ossiam Has $8.09 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ossiam trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,341 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in AON were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.08.

AON Price Performance

AON stock traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $321.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,393. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

