Ossiam Purchases 54,537 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Ossiam grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 611.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.04. 112,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,349. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $180.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.