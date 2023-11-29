Ossiam Purchases Shares of 279,305 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 279,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,938,000. Ossiam owned approximately 0.18% of TG Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,187,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after buying an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,428,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $16,544,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $13.14. 460,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843,475. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

