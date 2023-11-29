Ossiam Sells 24,664 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 69.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,664 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $415.31. 67,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,416. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.90.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

