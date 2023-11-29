Ossiam Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,123 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 25,496 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,057,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $98,190,000 after buying an additional 327,832 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,392. The company has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

