Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives $88.29 Average PT from Analysts

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.99. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

