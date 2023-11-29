Overbrook Management Corp Acquires Shares of 17,717 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,717 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,000. Intuit accounts for about 1.9% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,137,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $20.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $585.95. 1,075,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,186. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $599.00. The company has a market cap of $164.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $524.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.78.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.52.

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

