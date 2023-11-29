Overbrook Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Overbrook Management Corp grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,296 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients accounts for 3.8% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp owned about 0.16% of Darling Ingredients worth $15,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,258,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 58,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.42. 435,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $73.25.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

