Overbrook Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Overbrook Management Corp cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,275 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,887 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 4.7% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,080,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,390,184. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.31 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $56.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.