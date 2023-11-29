Overbrook Management Corp Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 290.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,127 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.0% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,512 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,646,241. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $255.20. 1,101,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,583. The company has a market cap of $475.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $255.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.59 and its 200-day moving average is $237.35.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

