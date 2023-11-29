Overbrook Management Corp Has $19.01 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Overbrook Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. VeriSign accounts for approximately 4.5% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp owned about 0.08% of VeriSign worth $19,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after acquiring an additional 587,635 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 31.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,239,000 after acquiring an additional 537,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,502 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 71.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 450,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,140,000 after acquiring an additional 187,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.03. The company had a trading volume of 59,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.44. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,339 shares of company stock worth $4,491,972 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

