Overbrook Management Corp Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY)

Overbrook Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp owned approximately 4.35% of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 771,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,664,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,565,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SSPY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.47. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.02. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $61.92 and a 1-year high of $70.66.

About Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF

The Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (SSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Syntax Stratified LargeCap index. The fund tracks an index that holds all constituents of the S&P 500 Index, reweighted to diversify related business risk. SSPY was launched on Jan 4, 2019 and is managed by Syntax.

