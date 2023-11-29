Overbrook Management Corp Lowers Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Overbrook Management Corp reduced its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,066 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma accounts for about 4.0% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Royalty Pharma worth $17,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.05. 563,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,756. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.96 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 258.07%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

