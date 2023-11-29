Overbrook Management Corp Sells 1,051 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Overbrook Management Corp cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 3.6% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.79. 897,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,273,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $172.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.06.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,953 shares of company stock valued at $24,646,681. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

