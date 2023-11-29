Overbrook Management Corp Sells 600 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Overbrook Management Corp lowered its position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. General American Investors comprises approximately 0.8% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp owned approximately 0.34% of General American Investors worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Elequin Securities LLC grew its stake in General American Investors by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in General American Investors by 11.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in General American Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in General American Investors by 15.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in General American Investors by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $84,558.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,745.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General American Investors news, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 2,500 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $183,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $84,558.81. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,745.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,131 shares of company stock worth $155,809 in the last ninety days. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GAM stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.92. 9,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,934. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

