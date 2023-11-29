Overbrook Management Corp Sells 9,221 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 8.1% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,126 shares of company stock worth $23,365,557 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $137.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,420,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,601,844. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

