Overbrook Management Corp Takes $52,000 Position in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB)

Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Overbrook Management Corp owned about 0.11% of IN8bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in IN8bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IN8bio by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IN8bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in IN8bio by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IN8bio by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ INAB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. 164,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,691. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. IN8bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

