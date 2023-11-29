Overbrook Management Corp Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 118,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,000. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 2.5% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after acquiring an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 659.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,214,000 after buying an additional 5,873,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 66.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,435,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.18. 758,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,781,047. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.24.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

