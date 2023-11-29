PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,086 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.27% of PACCAR worth $118,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.