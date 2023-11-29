Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Raised by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,890 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Palo Alto Networks worth $39,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,169 shares of company stock worth $109,406,290. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $285.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.95 billion, a PE ratio of 157.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.73 and a 200-day moving average of $237.81. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $285.50.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.