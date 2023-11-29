Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 43,940 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,940 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $16,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $212.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of -517.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

