Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 93,620 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 805.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,620 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 68,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $99.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at $29,188,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,384 shares of company stock worth $3,021,220 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

