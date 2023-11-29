Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 99,865 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,865 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $12,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,253,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,938,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,713,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at $359,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at $779,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

