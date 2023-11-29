Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of PriceSmart worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in PriceSmart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.26. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.89.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $149,901.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

