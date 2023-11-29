Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $11.58 Million Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of M/I Homes worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MHO opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.38. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $106.61. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 11.47%. Analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.