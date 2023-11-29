Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $12.31 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of GoDaddy worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,486,000 after purchasing an additional 85,212 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 58,473 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.4 %

GDDY stock opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.90. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $97.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $232,775.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,861,030.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $232,775.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,861,030.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,828,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,363,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,817 shares of company stock worth $9,736,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

