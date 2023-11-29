Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $21.92 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $21,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,082.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,052.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,196.34.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

