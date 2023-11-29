Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,849 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Boise Cascade worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 43.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $598,086.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $598,086.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $112.89 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $115.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.40.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

