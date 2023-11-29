Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $18,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total value of $10,710,454.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,864,510.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,178,415. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.12.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $242.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.67. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $312.34. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

