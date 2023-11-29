Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.02.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $542.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

