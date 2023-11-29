Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,013 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,013 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of PTC Therapeutics worth $13,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $557,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTCT. Citigroup cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $59.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

