Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 309,163 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 309,163 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after buying an additional 2,320,073 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 6.9% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,561,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,232,000 after buying an additional 874,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after buying an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,721,000 after buying an additional 279,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

