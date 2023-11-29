Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 337,671 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337,671 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $22,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,570,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.6% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.54.

NYSE ED opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

