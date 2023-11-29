Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,587 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $13,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,638,000 after buying an additional 40,797 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 313.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $270,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.