Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Patterson Companies updated its FY24 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

In other news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 16,344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 68,648 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,086,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,855,000 after purchasing an additional 73,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

