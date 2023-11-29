PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,170 shares of company stock worth $4,475,210 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,156,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,115,380. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

