PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.77.

PayPal stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,210 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $973,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.2% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

