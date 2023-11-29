PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.09% of PBF Energy worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PBF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 329,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.12. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.61%.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

