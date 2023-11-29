Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 60.08% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $24.11 million for the quarter.

Performance Shipping Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:PSHG opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Performance Shipping has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Shipping

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Shipping by 2,606.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 78,198 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Shipping by 1,828.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 332,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 315,089 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Performance Shipping in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Performance Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

About Performance Shipping

