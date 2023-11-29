Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Gap Up to $118.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.00, but opened at $123.00. Phillips 66 shares last traded at $122.92, with a volume of 1,077,331 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Raymond James cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

