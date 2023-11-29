Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.35% of Phreesia worth $39,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,205,000 after acquiring an additional 128,131 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,227,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,217,000 after acquiring an additional 130,622 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,624,000 after purchasing an additional 139,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,571,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,479 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $79,468.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 747,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,210,882.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $79,468.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 747,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,210,882.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 6,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $133,328.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,329,218.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,610 shares of company stock valued at $567,877. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

PHR stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

