Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 158,323 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,323 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.13% of Otis Worldwide worth $47,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 186,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTIS. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.72. 356,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,242. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

