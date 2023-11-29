Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 26,356 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,356 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $154,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $950.17. 794,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,523. The stock has a market cap of $392.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $514.83 and a twelve month high of $999.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $884.97 and a 200 day moving average of $857.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

