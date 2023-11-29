Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1,160.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,256 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 0.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $61,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Bank of America lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.80.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CAT traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.61. The company had a trading volume of 491,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

